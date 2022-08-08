Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.76 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average of $129.20. The firm has a market cap of $339.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

