Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,633 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,279.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 73,195 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sunrun by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 731,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after buying an additional 206,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $33.24 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,339. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

