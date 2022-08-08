Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $65.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.12.
GXO Logistics Trading Down 6.9 %
GXO Logistics stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 25.84. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $105.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
