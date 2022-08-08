Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $65.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.12.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 25.84. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,715 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 929,177 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,955,000 after purchasing an additional 133,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

