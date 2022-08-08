Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,738 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,672,000 after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after buying an additional 170,413 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,764,000 after buying an additional 215,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,189,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,451,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,591,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $100.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

