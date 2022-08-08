Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $64.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.