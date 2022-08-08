The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $2,937,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $30.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.08. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

