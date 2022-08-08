The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,868,000 after purchasing an additional 298,147 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.1 %

CG stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,110,307 shares of company stock valued at $81,621,609. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.