Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries stock opened at $84.89 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

