TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Position Decreased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $91,414.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $91,414.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $58,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $263,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,941 shares of company stock valued at $344,389 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTMI. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.53. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.