UBS Group Downgrades Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $137.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HZNP. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.22.

HZNP opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.43. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $60.76 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

