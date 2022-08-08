UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in UDR by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in UDR by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.24.

NYSE UDR opened at $46.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

