UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Tobam boosted its stake in UGI by 989.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Insider Activity at UGI

UGI Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UGI opened at $40.05 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

See Also

