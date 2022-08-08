UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,192 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

UMBF opened at $93.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.91. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.91.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

