Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Rating Lowered to Sell at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Under Armour from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.54.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 6.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

