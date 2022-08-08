United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 4,225.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,851,000 after acquiring an additional 54,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,882 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $167,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,712 shares of company stock worth $11,740,574. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

Shares of UTHR opened at $221.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.10. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.13.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.