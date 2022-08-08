Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Holdings Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U opened at $48.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,905 shares of company stock worth $2,169,306 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

