Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Upstart were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $29.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.13. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,883 shares of company stock worth $1,306,959. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

