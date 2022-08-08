USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 349,924 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 371.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,833 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USNA. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $69.47 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.49 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.72.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $76,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $76,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,202 shares of company stock valued at $225,450. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

