Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $200.67 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.19 and a 200-day moving average of $200.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

