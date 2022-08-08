Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,393 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $189,523,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,623,000 after purchasing an additional 536,542 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1,734.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 282,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransUnion Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

TRU opened at $78.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.93.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.76%.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.