Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,565 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.62.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $113.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.82. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,923 shares of company stock worth $5,803,973 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.