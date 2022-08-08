Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.15 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Albemarle by 93,900.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.95.

ALB opened at $237.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.06 and a 200-day moving average of $215.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

