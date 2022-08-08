Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $378,998,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 2,314.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after buying an additional 566,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,777,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,422,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lear by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,518 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after acquiring an additional 252,858 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $143.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a one year low of $118.38 and a one year high of $195.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.45 and a 200 day moving average of $141.64.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.83%.

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

