Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.63 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 192,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.16.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $268.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.59. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 136.11% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.