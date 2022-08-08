Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.63 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 192,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.16.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 136.11% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlassian (TEAM)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.