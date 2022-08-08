Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,393 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Graco by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graco Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE GGG opened at $67.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.61. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.