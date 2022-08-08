Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 690.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 408,777 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Vistra by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,538 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vistra by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vistra by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 186,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at $594,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and sold 1,755,452 shares valued at $43,933,868. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.184 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

