Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,493,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $27.66 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.22%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading

