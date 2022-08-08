Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $59.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.43.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

