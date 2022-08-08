Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Buys $101,706.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) Director Paul Donovan bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $101,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,706. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Woodward Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $95.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on WWD. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Woodward by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Woodward by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Woodward by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Woodward by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.