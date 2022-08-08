Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kearns & Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 38.1% during the first quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.9% in the first quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 120,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 137,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $165.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.01. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

