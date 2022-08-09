10,495 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,495 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Trex by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 58,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. Stephens lowered their price target on Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

NYSE:TREX opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

