1,138 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 38.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $220,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 2.7 %

Beyond Meat stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 262.32% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYND. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.35.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

