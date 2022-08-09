1,525 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,525 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,761 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.83. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $57.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 43.21% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

