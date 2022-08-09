2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CEO Sells $89,248.77 in Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $89,248.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,861,336.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nick Leschly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of 2seventy bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $74,629.24.

2seventy bio Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSVT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 2seventy bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in 2seventy bio by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 95,062 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

