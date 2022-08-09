32,551 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $234,269,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its position in RLX Technology by 663.0% in the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after buying an additional 6,630,000 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,858,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trikon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

RLX opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -1.20.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $270.45 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 22.53%.

(Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.