4,803 Shares in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,069,000 after purchasing an additional 186,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,240,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.91. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.23 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.82%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

