74,743 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $96,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 125.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NKTR opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

