7,578 Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 5,580.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 256,086 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $8,579,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 126,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 570.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 132,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 112,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGR. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

