8,077 Shares in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Huazhu Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Huazhu Group stock opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -87.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

