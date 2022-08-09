A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2,347.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,292,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 98,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

