ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 83.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ADMA Biologics Stock Performance
ADMA opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $405.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.03. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.38.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
