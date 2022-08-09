ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 83.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $405.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.03. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $1,665,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 670,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 513,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 219,271 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 832.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 557,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.