Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,371 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 72.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed stock opened at $293.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.88 and a 200-day moving average of $282.91.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

