Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,410 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

