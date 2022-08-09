Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 27,005 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,305 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 68.94.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,006,926 shares of company stock worth $188,337,029. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN opened at 38.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 40.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

