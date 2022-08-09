Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,019 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.90. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

