Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

