Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 278,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,257,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 377,570 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,158,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.18). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

