Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 283,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 9,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 30.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOB opened at $233.42 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.80 and a 200-day moving average of $219.23.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.38.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

