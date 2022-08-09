Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,290,000 after buying an additional 122,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,769,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,214,000 after purchasing an additional 98,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 145,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 82,342 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

NYSE:IEX opened at $211.13 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.54 and its 200-day moving average is $192.18.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

