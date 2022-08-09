Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,889 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CII opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

